UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, including how to watch, who is fighting and when the card starts.
The UFC returns to Boston for the first time since 2019 and will feature a bantamweight title fight between current king Aljamain Sterling and Dana White's Contender Series superstar Sean O'Malley. Sterling will be looking for his 10th straight win and fourth straight title defense, most recently beating former champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. O'Malley became a name on DWCS and is 8-1 with one no contest since debuting in the UFC. O'Malley defeated former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 to earn his title shot. This could very well be Sterling's last fight at bantamweight regardless of the result
The co-main event features a women's strawweight title fight against champion Zhang Weili and Brazil's Amanda Lemos. Weili became a two-time champion when she defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 281 and Lemos defeated Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 to earn herself a title shot. The main card is rounded out by Neil Magny, who is stepping in on short notice, to face Ian Machado Garry, the undefeated prospect out of Ireland.
Pedro Munhoz is also stepping in on short notice to face Marlon Vera, who was originally scheduled to face Henry Cejudo. Mario Bautista was scheduled to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, but Garbrandt pulled out of the fight this weekend and the organization is currently looking for a replacement.
The preliminary card features the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the Ultimate Fighter 31 lightweight and bantamweight finales featuring Austin Hubbard, Kurt Holobaugh, Brad Katona, and the winner of Cody Gibson and Rico DiSciullo, Andre Petroski, who is undefeated in the UFC and a marquee women's flyweight bout between Andrea Lee and Natalia Silva.
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley fight card
MAIN CARD | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN+ PPV
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
- Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
- Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Mario Bautista vs. TBD
- Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
PRELIMINARY CARD | 8 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Brad Katona vs. TBA
- Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+/UFC FIGHT PASS
- Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
- Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
UFC 292 betting odds
Odds courtesy of Draftkings.com
- Aljamain Sterling (-265) vs. Sean O'Malley (+215)
- Zhang Weili (-330) vs. Amanda Lemos (+240)
- Neil Magny (+340) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-440)
- Marlon Vera (-195) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+154)
- Chris Weidman (+220) vs. Brad Tavares (-270)
- Gregory Rodrigues (-345) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+275)
- Andre Petroski (-250) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+205)
- Andre Lee (+280) vs. Natalia Silva (-355)
- Karine Silva (-180) vs. Maryna Moroz (+150)