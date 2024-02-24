Watch moment translator hilariously flubs the only job he had at PFL vs. Bellator
- PFL vs. Bellator featured a rare English to English translation
- The Saudi translator was supposed to translate for the crowd
- The moment was one of many flubs on the broadcast so far
Amateur flyweight Malik Basahel's first PFL win was followed by a bizarre post-fight moment from the in-cage translator.
Basahel defeated the previously unbeaten Vinicius Pereira to kick off PFL vs. Bellator in Riyadh. He used relentless wrestling to stifle Pereira and add to his ongoing six-fight winning streak.
After the fight, Basahel had the spotlight during his post-fight interview with PFL analyst Dan Hardy. The translator had to improvise after Basahel answered the Arabic translation of Hardy's question with an English response.
This led to an awkward pause as the translator didn't know what to do. He proceeded to echo Basahel's English response and didn't translate it back to Arabic for the Saudi Arabian fans in attendance.
Translator has hilarious blooper at PFL vs. Bellator
Watch the awkward post-fight interview below.
Basahel's awkward post-fight interview with Hardy adds to a rocky PFL vs. Bellator broadcast. Before the first fight of the day, the broadcast had a slew of audio issues, and betting analysts Jonathan Coachman and Ian Parker's microphones were silent during their segments.
Luckily for the translator, Abdullah Al-Qahtani's post-fight interview after the next fight went smoothly without any confusion.
PFL vs. Bellator features a slew of intriguing fights from Riyadh. The card is headlined by a heavyweight clash between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader.
PFL's broadcasts have been heavily criticized in recent years by fans, pundits, and fighters. Prolonged gaps in between fights and delayed starts to cards are just a few of the issues that have given viewers headaches.
PFL vs. Bellator kicks off a new partnership between two of the biggest platforms in mixed martial arts. PFL purchased Bellator in 2023 following a long sale process.
