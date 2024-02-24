PFL vs. Bellator results & highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
- The PFL vs. Bellator card takes place on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia
- The card saw some last-minute shake-ups but is all set now
- Follow along live for the results and highlights throughout the night
The heavily-anticipated PFL Champs vs Bellator Champs event is finally here. Live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the best of the best amongst these two promotions will go to battle on a card that kickstarts the groundbreaking union.
The entire event has several reasons to tune in but the main event will be a heavyweight clash between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader, ending off the thrilling card. With each being the 265-pound titleholder in their respective promotions, this will be a true test to see who is the best.
The stakes for that main event have been amped up as it was confirmed just 48 hours prior to the event that the winner of this fight would go on to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The PFL awaits the arrival of Ngannou into the Smart Cage and, following the PFL vs. Bellator event, there will be a clear answer of who the opponent will be (although the date is still yet to be determined).
The co-main event will witness 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay go up against Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. The two will meet at 185-pounds, which is a division that Kasanganay will be re-entering for the first time since 2022.
The remainder of the PFL vs. Bellator card is filled with several other dream matches, pitting the promotions' divisional bests to the test. The fight night is an early one for those in the US but it sure will be one that fight fans will not want to miss, as this event could single-handedly shift the entire MMA landscape.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
PFL vs. Bellator live results [Updated]
Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader
RESULT: Renan Ferreira defeated Ryan Bader via TKO, Round 1 - 0:21
Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
RESULT: Johnny Eblen defeated Impa Kasanganay via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
RESULT: Jason Jackson defeated Ray Cooper III via TKO, Round 2 - 0:23
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
RESULT: Vadim Nemkov defeated Bruno Cappelozza via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 2:13
Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
RESULT: Yoel Romero defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
RESULT: A.J. McKee defeated Clay Collard via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:10
Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales
RESULT: Aaron Pico defeated Henry Corrales via TKO, Round 1 - 4:53
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
RESULT: Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Emmanuel Palacio via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
RESULT: Claressa Shields defeated Kelsey DeSantis via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao
RESULT: Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated Edukondala Rao via TKO, Round 3 - 0:23
Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
RESULT: Malik Basahel defeated Vinicius Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)