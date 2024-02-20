PFL vs. Bellator fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- The PFL vs. Bellator fight card consists of two title fights
- The event takes place on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia
- The event is the first of its kind for PFL
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighter's League will be hosting it's first event with Bellator fighters on Feb. 24. The card, featuring champions from Bellator and PFL, will also award a special belt to the winners of the event.
The event takes place in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the main card set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN PPV. The PPV will cost $49.99.
The card lost one fight, Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Freire after Pinedo was injured, Gabriel Braga will now face Freire. Due to the swap, Henry Corrales will now fight Aaron Pico.
Headlining the card is a heavyweight title fight between PFL champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator champion Ryan Bader. The co-main event is a second title fight between PFL champion Impa Kasanganay and Bellator champion Johnny Eblen.
The broadcast will consist of PFL's Sean O'Connell and Bellator's Chael Sonnen. “Big” John McCarthy will also be on the broadcast as the "rules and scoring analyst." Josh Thomson will be a rover reporter speaking with the teams during the broadcast. Ian Parker will talk betting along with Jonathan Coachman.
PFL vs. Bellator fight card
Main card | ESPN+ and DAZN | 3 p.m. ET
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader | Title fight
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen | Title fight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson
- Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Freire
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
- Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
Preliminary card | ESPN+ | 12 p.m. ET
- Henry Corrales vs. Aaron Pico
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
PFL vs. Bellator betting odds
According to DraftKings, the odds for PFL vs. Bellator are as follows. Bader and Ferreira are a pick em with Bader at -115 and Ferreira at -105. The odds for Eblen and Kasanganay are much wider. The PFL champion, Kasanganay is the underdog at +320 and Eblen is a -410 favorite. You can view the full odds on DraftKings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.