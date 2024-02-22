3 reasons even casual MMA fans should watch PFL vs. Bellator
- PFL vs. Bellator is set to be a historic card for the sport
- It's the first time the two promotions will come together with champions vs. champions
- Here are three reasons everyone should be watching on Saturday
By Jaren Kawada
In their first event of 2024, the PFL will debut its new product following the acquisition of Bellator with the inaugural edition of PFL vs. Bellator on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia.
While many MMA fans may have their attention on UFC Mexico on that date, PFL vs. Bellator offers a lot on paper with three championship fights and a couple of historic events. The pay-per-view price tag may scare off some but the noon fight card may end up hosting the best fights of the day.
Here are the three biggest reasons why all fight fans need to tune into PFL vs. Bellator before watching UFC Mexico City.
3. Claressa Shields returns to MMA against Kelsey DeSantis
When the "greatest of all time" of anything is in action, it is probably a good idea to tune in. Shields has rightfully earned the moniker "The GWOAT" — greatest woman of all time — and will return to the smart cage to resume her MMA career after picking up three more dominant title defenses in boxing.
Shields may be just 1-1 in MMA but is a consensus top-five female boxer in the sport's history. With a successful MMA career, Shields may just cement herself as the greatest female athlete of all time, but that will all begin on Feb. 24 against DeSantis.
DeSantis, a former marine, is also just 1-2 but has an interesting career of her own. After losing her professional debut, DeSantis took 10 years off from MMA before returning in 2023 and enters the high-profile bout off of the first win in her career. DeSantis appears to be a walkover opponent but has been training diligently at American Top Team ever since returning to fighting.
Last competing in MMA in 2021 against Abby Montes, Shields has claimed to be a vastly improved overall martial artist, telling FanSided MMA that she has spent the past two years exponentially improving her clinch and grappling game.
Feb. 24 will be the only way to tell if Shields' ceiling in the PFL can be as high as her success in boxing in the first female MMA fight in Saudi Arabia.
