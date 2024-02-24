PFL vs. Bellator off to rough start with broadcast audio issues
- PFL vs. Bellator broadcast off to a rocky start with intermittent audio problems
- The first three segements had no sound for the viewers
- MMA Twitter was not happy with the production
The first fight at PFL vs. Bellator didn't start before there were hiccups on the ESPN+ broadcast.
PFL vs. Bellator is headlined by a heavyweight clash between 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira and Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. The co-main event features another champ vs. champ matchup between 2023 PFL light heavyweight winner Impa Kasanganay and Bellator middleweight titleholder Johnny Eblen.
The preliminary card is free to watch for ESPN+ subscribers, while the main card is pay-per-view for $49.99. Before the first fight of the day, the PFL vs. Bellator broadcast featured a slew of issues, including betting analysts Jonathan Coachman and Ian Parker's mics not carrying any sound.
During portions of the early broadcast, the background music playing at the Kingdom Arena was the only audible thing.
Twitter reacts to PFL vs. Bellator broadcast conundrum
MMA Twitter had a field day with the audio issues on the PFL vs. Bellator broadcast
Despite some of the early problems, PFL vs. Bellator is expected to have plenty of exciting fights inside the Smartcage. AJ McKee vs. Clay Collard is one of many fights that are expected to be fireworks for the viewing audience.
The seven main card winners will each earn a special PFL vs. Bellator Super Belt for their efforts. Vadim Nemkov, Thiago Santos, and Bruno Cappelozza are just a few of the names featured on the PPV card.
PFL vs. Bellator launches the official partnership between the two sides. PFL purchased Bellator MMA following a lengthy process in 2023.
Bellator will return to the spotlight when they return on March 22 in Belfast. The card is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title fight between Corey Anderson and Karl Moore.
The majority of the PFL vs. Bellator broadcast is running smoothly, although the glaring audio issues didn't stop viewers from having fun at the event's expense.
Follow along with the live results and highlights from Riyadh here.