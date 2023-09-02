UFC Paris results: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak live highlights
UFC Paris is set to feature 11 fights on Saturday, Sept. 2 with Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac as the headlining bout. Here are the live results as the event takes place.
The UFC continues its international trip this weekend, in a follow-up to the UFC Singapore card from August 26. On Sept. 2, the promotion makes a return to Paris for the first time since the debut event in September 2022, which was headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.
This UFC Paris event will be headlined by Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivak. 'Bon Gamin' has experience headlining major events, including the first UFC Paris excursion, and has stayed in the heavyweight title picture. 'Polar Bear' has been coming up in the 265-pound division for a long time now and is currently riding a 3-fight winning streak.
The co-main event will be a women's flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas. Fiorot currently finds herself ranked No. 3 in the division and only has ever lost one fight in her 5-year career, with that loss being her debut professional fight. She will be tasked with welcoming former champion Namajunas to the division. Namajunas is primarily in the strawweight division and has even had two title reigns but, at UFC Paris, she makes her division in the 125-pound division.
The UFC Paris event is set to showcase several French talent, in addition to the rising stars from other nations. This card will kick off the UFC's September calendar, which promises to be an entertaining one. For now, this card features 22 fighters who look to deliver a thrilling fight night live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Paris live results
UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+) - 3pm ET/12pm PT
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ciryl Gane defeated Sergey Spivak via TKO, Round 2 - 3:44
Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Manon Fiorot defeated Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moisés
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Benoît Saint-Denis defeated Thiago Moisés via TKO, Round 2 - 4:44
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Volkan Oezdemir defeated Bogdan Guskov via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 3:46
William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
OFFICIAL RESULTS: William Gomis defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via TKO, Round 3, 2:20
Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Morgan Charriere defeated Manolo Zecchini via KO, Round 1 - 3:51
UFC Paris Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+) - 12pm ET/9am PT
Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolán Loughran
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Taylor Lapilus defeated Caolán Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ange Loosa defeated Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nora Cornolle defeated Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Farid Basharat defeated Kleydson Rodrigues via submission (arm triangle), Round 1 - 4:15
Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeated Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)