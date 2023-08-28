UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will host another international fight card following UFC Singapore when the Octagon heads to Paris, France.
The card is headlined by former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and No. 7 ranked Serghei Spivac who is looking to prove he's title-worthy on his journey to the top of the division.
In the co-main event is a women's strawweight fight with big title implications. Former two-time champion Rose Namajunas steps back into the Octagon for the first time since losing her title to Carla Esparza. Across the canvas from her is France's Manon Fiorot who is looking to defeat the former champion and cement her shot at the title next.
The card is full of French and debuting fighters and will have an early start time (don't worry, not as early as UFC Singapore was).
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak fight card
UFC Paris main card | ESPN+ | 3 p.m ET
- Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
- Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot
- Lucas Almeida vs. William Gomis
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
- Caolan Loughran vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
UFC Paris preliminary card | ESPN+ | 12 p.m ET
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
- Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
- Muin Gafurov vs. Taylor Lapilus
- Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
- Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn
UFC Paris betting odds
The main event is fairly even with Gane as a -175 favorite over Spivak (+145). The co-main has the former champion as the underdog at +154 and the hometown fighter sitting at a -185 favorite.
