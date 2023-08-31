UFC Paris full betting odds
Here are all the betting odds for UFC Paris, headlined by heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak.
By Rami Hanna
Following the UFC's trip to Singapore, the next stop is its return to Paris on Saturday, Sept. 2 for another main event headlined by the No. 2 ranked Ciryl Gane who will welcome the No. 7 ranked Sergey Spivak to enemy territory. The heavyweight division is stacked with contenders who want a crack at the gold currently held by Jon Jones who fights the former champion Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden. A win for either man this weekend will put them in the conversation for the next shot at the heavyweight championship.
In Gane's previous fight, which took place at UFC 285, he lost in the first round to Jones for the vacant heavyweight championship. Now, in his seventh main event in a row, Gane aims to maintain his ranking in the top three by defeating his opponent, who has also shown just how dominant he can be in the division. Both fighters have been performing incredibly since their arrival, and this headliner promises to be an exciting match.
Spivak and Gane share the accomplishment of defeating Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis, but beyond that, they have each made their own path in the UFC. Spivak has achieved impressive victories to climb up the rankings, including a string of wins against Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Lewis. Gane should be cautious not to underestimate Spivak's grappling abilities, as it could be a costly mistake if he slips up.
According to DraftKings, The current odds for the main event have the former interim heavyweight champion Gane listed as the favorite (-166) against the underdog Spivak (+140)
The co-main will be between the hometown favorite Manon Fiorot welcoming the former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division. Fiorot is the favorite (-185) against the underdog Namajunas (+154).
The main card includes Benoît Saint-Denis, the first French fighter to win on a UFC card in France who is also on a three-fight winning streak. He is the favorite (-155) against the underdog Thiago Moises (+130) who comes into this off of back-to-back submission wins.
The favorite (-185) Volkan Oezdemir, former light heavyweight title contender who is coming off a loss to Nikita Krylov, will face off against UFC debutant Bogdan Guskov, he has finished his last four fights in the first round by brutal stoppage and comes in as the underdog (+154)
The main card opener features featherweight action with William Gomis, who is on a 10-fight winning streak coming in as the favorite (-290) against promotional newcomer Yanis Ghemmouri who is on a 9-fight winning streak and is the underdog (+215).
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak full betting odds
Ciryl Gane (-166) vs. Sergey Spivak (+140)
Manon Fiorot (-185) vs. Rose Namajunas (+154)
Benoit Saint-Denis (-155) vs. Thiago Moises (+130)
Volkan Oezdemir (-185) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+154)
William Gomis (-290) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (+215)
Morgan Charriere (-340) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+270)
Taylor Lapilus (-162) vs. Caolán Loughran (+126)
Ange Loosa (-180) vs. Rhys McKee (+150)
Nora Cornolle (-108) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-112)
Farid Basharat (-325) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+220)
Zarah Fairn dos Santos (+295) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-375)