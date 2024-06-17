UFC News: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, RDA slams Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev food poisoning?
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC headlines have been mostly centered around Conor McGregor and the UFC 303 cancelation but there's a lot more going on in the MMA and boxing world as well. I'll be breaking down some news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it below.
Israel Adesanya announced he will be fighting Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305
THE NEWS: On Monday, June 17, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed he'll be making his return to the Octagon when he faces the reigning champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. "The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet," he wrote along with a graphic announcing the fight. "The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone."
MY THOUGHTS: I don't know why, but I have a really uncomfortable feeling about this fight. The pre-fight trash talk between Adesanya and du Plessis is probably going to be really ugly and dripping with racism. It's not something I am looking forward to hearing for weeks. On the plus side once this fight happens we might be able to put the fight to bed and move on.
Rafael dos Anjos shades Conor McGregor with epic insult years in the waiting
THE NEWS: Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were supposed to fight at UFC 196 but an injury to dos Anjos' foot saw him removed from the bout on short notice. At the time McGregor blasted RDA for the fight cancelation saying, “Did you see it? It’s a bruise. Ice, ibuprofen. If I jumped under an X-ray, the doctor would slap me and say what are you doing kid? Get out of here.”
Now, eight years later, dos Anjos pulled the insult out of his back pocket and lobbed it right back at McGregor quote tweeting his injury pullout announcement with, "It’s just a bruise, take some ibuprofen."
MY THOUGHTS: Honestly, good for RDA! That whole mess-up with that injury really put him on a crash in the UFC and it wasn't his fault he couldn't fight. I always love to see McGregor get a taste of his own medicine too.
Does Khamzat Chimaev really have food poisoning?
THE NEWS: According to MMA fighter Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov, Khamzat Chimaev is out of his fight at UFC Saudi Arabia due to food poisoning.
MY THOUGHTS: I've had food poisoning and I've even been hospitalized once because of it. It can be incredibly serious. With the fight so close it's no wonder they wouldn't want to risk anything. Let's all give Chimaev a break (and the benefit of the doubt) before we start bashing him for another failed fight.