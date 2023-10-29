Khamzat Chimaev injury update
What's the latest update on Khamzat Chimaev following his UFC 294 injury?
By Amy Kaplan
Khamzat Chimaev fans are hearing relatively good news in regards to a potential serious injury following his UFC 294 win.
According to ESPN, "Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, told ESPN that Chimaev did not break his hand but did suffer a torn ligament. He will wear a brace for the next four weeks before reassessing the injury. At the moment, it does not appear he will require surgery."
Right after his defeat of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Chimaev told ESPN he thought he'd broken his right hand during the first round, which "limited his offense as the fight progressed."
This is all good news if you are rooting for Chimaev as there won't be an extended layoff for the future title contender.
Khamzat Chimaev is expected to fight Sean Strickland next
Before the fight, UFC president Dana White said the winner of the fight would be the next to face UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. But Stickland isn't as eager to accept the fight with Chimaev.
"He doesn't f---ing deserve it, but here we are," Strickland said on UFC Fight Pass. "Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I'll go f---ing fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. Getting a decision over a welterweight off the couch does not f---ing earn it."