Conor McGregor issues statement after UFC 303 presser canceled
By Amy Kaplan
Irish fans were geared up and ready to see former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor face off with Michael Chandler at their first official pre-fight press conference on June 3. Unfortunately just hours before the presser was called off without any explanation.
Now McGregor has taken to Twitter to release his first statement since the news broke. "In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."
Is Conor McGregor injured?
Fans have been speculating that McGregor is injured, drunk, or even in legal trouble which is why he was unable to attend the presser. Despite the statement, he never fully explained what happened.
His opponent posted his daily training video and did not acknowledge the cancelation at press time. "Denying yourself of your passions is a slow suicide," he wrote. "Throw yourself fully into purpose. Even if you fall short, what you gained along the way is immeasurable. Walk On. See you at the top!"
There's been no official word from the UFC about if and when the presser will take place. There's also been no update about the future of UFC 303 but no news might mean good news.
UFC 303 fight card
- Conor McGregor (22-6-0) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8-0)
- Jamahal Hill (12-2-0) vs. Carlos Ulberg (11-1-0)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3-0)
- Joe Pyfer (12-3-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7-0)
- Ian Machado Garry (14-0-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2-0)
- Cub Swanson (29-13-0) vs. Andre Fili (23-11-0)
- Charles Jourdain (15-7-1) vs. Jean Silva (12-2-0)
- Payton Talbott (8-0-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8-0)
- Andrei Arlovski (34-23-0) vs. Martin Buday (13-2-0)
- Rei Tsuruya (3-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3-0)
Stay tuned for more updated information.