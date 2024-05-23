UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler updated fight card, start time, date & location
By Amy Kaplan
UFC International Fight Week 2024 is set to be the biggest week for the UFC. The promotion will hold a Power Slap event, UFC X, UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, and UFC 303 all in the span of just a few days in Las Vegas. The highlight of the week will be the UFC 303 event that's already seen a shake-up in the line-up.
Khalil Rountree Jr. was supposed to fight former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the co-main event but Rountree Jr. was suspended for two months due to testing positive for a banned substance that he was able to prove was due to a tainted supplement. Stepping in for him is the rising superstar Carlos Ulberg.
Everyone is already well aware of the headliner which is the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler. MMA fans everywhere are holding their breaths to make sure that the fight stays intact come June 29.
McGregor fans will be happy to know that McGregor plans on staying active in 2024, according to statements he made during a recent livestream.
“I’ll do three this year: June, September, December,” McGregor said. “… We’ve got Chandler in June, obviously. September, Sphere, is Mexican Independence Day. Potentially someone with a Mexican heritage, maybe a (Nate) Diaz. I think Diaz would be perfect. I don’t know the ins and outs. I kind of thought that would be a lovely one."
Here's all the fights that have been announced for the event, so far.
UFC 303 fight card (updated)
- Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
- Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
- Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira
- Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
- Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
UFC 303 location, start time, channel guide
The early prelims and the later prelims will air on ESPN+ and will likely start between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m ET with the main card being on PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET. The event takes place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.