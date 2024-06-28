UFC 303 press conference live stream
The 2024 UFC International Fight Week is here, and the marquee event attached to the week is UFC 303. Headlined by Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka's rematch, this fight week is a special one.
The UFC 303 fight week is filled with several extra events, including UFC X. One thing that remains constant will be the UFC 303 pre-event press conference.
The UFC 303 event was initially supposed to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout. Following an injury sustained by McGregor, that meeting was delayed, and the new UFC 303 headliner was revealed.
As mentioned before, the UFC 303 event will be headlined by Pereira and Prochazka 2. The pair had their first clash at UFC 295, with Pereira coming out the victor and claiming the light heavyweight championship.
Pereira is also a former middleweight champion in the promotion and, at UFC 303, he makes his second defense of the light heavyweight title. Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion, and he held the title for 164 days before vacating it due to a shoulder injury.
The co-main event will see a featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. Ranked at no. 3 and no. 14 respectively, Ortega and Lopes' fight will be that of ranked opponents, as they both look to move into title contention.
Another light heavyweight bout on the main card will witness the no. 10-ranked Anthony Smith go up against Roman Dolidze. For Dolidze, this is a chance to work his way back into the winning column against a top contender.
There will also be a women's bantamweight bout between the no. 3-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva and the no. 7-ranked Macy Chiasson. Women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington has surpassed 150 days as champion, and she awaits her next challenger, and this fight could provide that.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a must-watch fight between the undefeated Ian Machado Garry and the UFC's hottest signing Michael Page. Both are ranked within the welterweight division, and this could be a chance to stake a claim at champion Leon Edwards next.
The rest of the card features eight other fights, with four on the prelims and four on the early prelims. This 13-fight card that UFC 303 offers will be the culmination of the biggest week in mixed martial arts, and the build to that begins with the UFC 303 pre-event press conference.
Here is all you need to know about the UFC 303 press conference.
Watch the UFC 303 press conference
Before they step into the Octagon, some fighters will be a part of the pre-event press conference. The pre-event press conference will emanate from the and will feature several fighters on the card.
The UFC 303 pre-event press conference is set to begin at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.