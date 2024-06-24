UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka fight week schedule
The highly-anticipated 2024 UFC International Fight Week is upon us. This fight week has so much more in store for fight fans in Las Vegas and around the world.
The cornerstone of the 2024 UFC International Fight Week will be the UFC 303 event. The event will take place on Saturday, June 29 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 303 was initially supposed to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, in their heavily-anticipated bout. Following an injury sustained by McGregor, the bout event underwent a shake-up and, as a result, now has a rematch title match serving as the headliner.
Alex Pereira is the current light heavyweight champion, and he will be making his second title defense at UFC 303. He does so against the man he defeated to get the title, Jiri Prochazka.
The bout between Pereira and Prochazka is a short-notice one, and it is a rematch to their UFC 295 fight at Madison Square Garden. In that first fight, Pereira picked up the victory via a second-round TKO, thus becoming only the ninth fighter in UFC history to become a champion in two different divisions.
Prochazka is a former champion in his own right, having held the title for a total 164 days before being forced to vacate the gold due to a shoulder injury. At UFC 303, he has the chance to reclaim the 205-pound title.
The co-main event for UFC 303 will be a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. Currently ranked no. 3 and no. 14 respectively, Ortega vs. Lopes is a battle of the ranked, as the race to determine champion Ilia Topuria's first challenger continues.
Another light heavyweight bout on the main card will see the experienced Anthony Smith and ferocious Roman Dolidze clash. Dolidze steps up on short-notice, and is serving as a replacement for Carlos Ulberg.
One of the two women's division offerings takes place on the main card as no. 3-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva and no. 7-ranked Macy Chiasson clash. The two meet at bantamweight.
The main card curtain-raiser will see two ranked welterweights meet with no. 7-ranked Ian Machado Garry and no. 14-ranked Michael Page. Both Garry and Page are riding incredible waves of momentum, and they put it to the test with this match.
There are eight other fights to watch on this card, with the prelim and early prelim card each having four fights. The UFC 303 card offers a blend of experience and rising star power, and makes for an exciting 13-fight card.
The 2024 UFC International Fight Week will feature the usual fight week festivities including the pre-fight press conference, weigh-ins, fight night, and post-fight press conference. But there will be more to look out for.
In celebrating the UFC International Fight Week, there will also be the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. There will also be UFC X for those who will be in Las Vegas.
How to watch UFC 303 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, June 27
- TIME: 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch 2024 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony
- DATE: Thursday, June 27
- TIME: 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass
How to attend UFC X
- DATE: Friday, June 28 & Saturday, June 29
- TIME: Starts at 12pm ET/9 am PT; Ends at 8pm ET/5pm PT
- WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall
How to watch UFC 303 official weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, June 28
- TIME: 12 pm ET/9 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, June 28
- TIME: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 303
- DATE: Saturday, June 29
- TIME: 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
- WATCH: PPV/ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 303 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, June 29
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
