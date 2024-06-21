Conor McGregor injury update
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, June 21, Conor McGregor shared a series of photos of a badly bruised pinky toe along with an X-ray appearing to show a break. This is in line with some of the rumors that have been circulating about McGregor and the extent of his injury. He never outright said he broke his toe but that's what it seems he's implying.
The post was in response to Chael Sonnen saying he was not actually injured but instead in rehab. He addressed Sonnen in the tweet. "Chael shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound," he wrote. McGregor was forced out of the bout after a bit of back and forth about if he could be healthy enough in time. Though a broken toe seems minor in terms of the importance of the fight it can affect someone greatly.
Conor McGregor broke his toe ahead of UFC 303
He also shared a lengthy statement about how the toe was broken on his official Instagram page. "Man we were so fucking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take. I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights," he wrote. "We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not."
Chael Sonnen accused Conor McGregor of being in rehab
Earlier this week Sonnen had made comments about the withdrawal saying, “What an incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. Not that that has anything to do with this. Did it just get hot in here? Oh, it just got hot in here. Oh, the big guy just came out and said it, he wasn’t supposed to talk about that.”
He continued saying, “Two guys are pushing alcohol, totally unrelated story. And then another guy is in rehab for alcohol and other substances. I’m just saying, that’s a tough story to tell. Not for nothing, that gets to be a little bit tough. Have this proper drink, I’ll see you in a proper while, cuz I’m in a proper facility right now, watching me not have drinks.”
The comments forced McGregor's rep to release a statement denying the allegations. “The fight was canceled after an injury he sustained during training. He is looking forward to a new date. Mr. McGregor is with his family — and any other reports are incorrect.”
Sonnen then backtracked a bit on his comments later saying, “I do not know that Conor (McGregor) is in rehab, for one. For two, I would not begrudge or tease Conor in the least if he was in rehab. I would be very proud of Conor, and I would imagine for somebody in his spot, to go into rehab is something you want to keep quiet. To do that in Ireland, I would imagine that he would have needed to humble himself greatly.”
There's been no word on when McGregor will return but the hope is by the end of this year. We'll keep you updated if we hear anything new.