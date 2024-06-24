UFC X schedule, ticket info & athlete appearances
The biggest week in the UFC's 2024 calendar is here as the 2024 International Fight Week takes place. The UFC 303 event serves as the cornerstone of the 2024 International Fight Week, and there is so much more for fight fans throughout the week.
This will be the 12th annual UFC International Fight Week and, as has been the case for many years, it will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 303 event, headlined by Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka 2, takes place on Saturday, June 29 but the week has various events for fight fans.
An important event taking place during the week will be the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, June 27. Inductees include Wanderlei Silva, Frankie Edgar, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and more.
The week will have the usual build-up events but, with this being the biggest fight week of the year, it also has extra activities for those who might find themselves in the fight capital of the world. One such addition to the fight week will be the UFC X events.
What is UFC X?
UFC X is a series of events put together to create one major two-day experience for fight fans. It is a part of the UFC International Fight Week and, in 2024, leads into the UFC 303 event.
Although the UFC X event is not a broadcast event, it offers a chance for more intimate meetings with fighters - past and present. This is also a great addition to any persons who might also be in town for the biggest fight week of the year.
The UFC X event promises "unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Fames, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities." UFC X takes place over two days starting on Friday, June 28 and ending on Saturday, June 29.
The event will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
UFC X schedule
On both days, the UFC X event will take place from 9 am PT until 5 pm PT. The events will take place on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is just a 10-minute drive from the T-Mobile Arena.
The event is set to feature the following:
- Brand and partner activations
- Live stage programming
- Autograph sessions
- Meet & greets
In celebration of the partnership with the WWE under the TKO banner, the wrestling promotion will also have a WWE Memorabilia Exhibit at UFC X. This showcase is set to display items such as Andre the Giant's singlet from WrestleMania 3, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 ring gear, and Seth Rollins' robe from WrestleMania 40.
In partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, there will also be The Ultimates Invitational amateur tournaments taking place on theh first floor of the South Hall. This invitational begins on Thursday, June 27 and concludes on Sunday, June 29.
The following sports will be featured in the invitational:
- International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024, June 27 – 29)
- USA Boxing (Battle Born Showdown 2024; sanctioned by USA Boxing, June 27 – 29)
UFC X athlete appearances
- Dustin Poirier
- Justin Gaethje
- Kayla Harrison
- Kevin HollandJoanna Jedrzejczyk
- Stipe Miocic
- Brandon Moreno
- Amanda Nunes
- Charles Oliveira
- Alexandre Pantoja
UFC X tickets
General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 (one-day access) and $45 (two-day access). Children below the age of 12 receive free entry. General access tickets can be found here.
In addition to general tickets, there are also VIP packages for the event. VIP tickets start at $575 (one-day access) and $1,000 (two-day access). VIP tickets can be found here.
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole fight week.