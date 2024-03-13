UFC 300 countdown: Grading each fight on paper
UFC 300 is just around the corner and we take a deep dive into how each and ever match-up stacks up on paper.
By Joe O’Grady
Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
This strawweight bout has the potential to be another sneaky great fight on the prelims. Andrade has fought the who's who of female mixed martial artists so she will likely present the toughest test Rodriguez has had thus far in the Octagon. Andrade also possesses some of the hardest punching power in the division, and with both fighters owning several performance bonuses, this has all the makings of a great fight.
Grade: B
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
The latest addition to UFC 300 is a welcomed one with Jalin Turner taking on Renato Moicano in a matchup between two top 15 lightweights. Both fighters have a knack for finishing the fight with the well-versed ground game of Moicano and the overall finishing ability of Turner. Though Moicano would prefer to turn this into a clinch battle and inevitably end up on the canvas, his striking should not be slept on, and will likely want to put on a show for the fans.
Grade: B+
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
The former UFC bantamweight champion makes his debut at featherweight against slick striker Calvin Kattar. This is a perfect example of two opposite styles competing with one another. Sterling will look to take this fight to the fence, the ground, and make it a battle of position. Kattar will mostly look to box and keep the fight on the outside.
Whoever is able to impose their game plan more effectively will walk away the victor and put themselves into the thick of the featherweight championship mix.
Grade: B