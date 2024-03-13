UFC 300 countdown: Grading each fight on paper
UFC 300 is just around the corner and we take a deep dive into how each and ever match-up stacks up on paper.
By Joe O’Grady
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
Jim Miller's story of being part of UFC 100, UFC 200, and now UFC 300 is incredible and something that should be celebrated as such.
Bobby Green has emerged as one of the most beloved fighters on the roster making this matchup a win-win for fight fans. The fact that this fight will be on early prelims is icing on the cake and should be a solid scrap. However, with Miller and Green being 40 and 37 years old respectively, there is little upside in terms of championship contention for either competitor beyond UFC 300.
Grade: C+
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
There may not be a more perfect pick for sleeper fight of the night contender in 2024 than this matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes.
Lopes burst onto the scene in 2023 when he stepped in on short notice to take on Movsar Evloev and hasn't looked back since. He has quickly become a well-liked prospect in the featherweight division and has earned bonuses in each of his first three UFC fights. Yusuff has proven to be a consistent top-15 featherweight and is also familiar with putting on a show for the fans. Expect this fight to be fireworks no matter where it takes place.
Grade: B+
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
As one of the greatest fighters to have not competed in the UFC to this point, Kayla Harrison's highly anticipated UFC debut against Holly Holm is long awaited by everyone in the fight community.
The matchmaking in this fight is certainly in the favour of the two-time Olympic gold medalist as her nearly 10-year age advantage combined with a dominant grappling game offer a good reason for why Harrison is such a sizeable favorite in this matchup. What may be more intriguing is that this fight will be contested at bantamweight, a weight class in which Harrison has not competed at, leaving many to question the difficulty of her weight cut.
Grade: B-