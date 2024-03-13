UFC 300 countdown: Grading each fight on paper
UFC 300 is just around the corner and we take a deep dive into how each and ever match-up stacks up on paper.
By Joe O’Grady
Jirí Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
With the winner of this fight being in line for a light heavyweight championship opportunity, the stakes don't get much higher. Combining this with the fact that Jirí Procházka does not put on boring fights is all the reason why this is the featured prelim for UFC 300. Both fighters are coming off losses, with Rakić's loss being a result of an injury he suffered mid-fight. While we have seen mostly decision victories and little performance bonuses from the career of Rakić, he will be forced to engage in a fast-paced, wild striking matchup with one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster.
Grade: B+
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
The main card kicks off with a bang as former lightweight champion Charlies Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan in one of two potential lightweight title eliminator fights on the card. Both fighters are coming off of first-round finishes against Beneil Dariush and have cemented themselves among the elite of the division. Although Tsarukyan may want to rely more heavily on his wrestling to control the pace of the fight, if he comes out as he did against Dariush, the main card could begin with a frantic back-and-forth between the two competitors. Oliveira is no stranger to throwing caution to the wind and always delivers on fan expectations, so expect an exciting outcome here.
Grade: A
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
The real winner of the UFC 300 sweepstakes may be Cody Brundage, as the relatively unknown middleweight fighter sporting a mediocre 4-3 record inside the Octagon finds himself in a premier position on a historic event. His only problem, Bo Nickal, the UFC's top unbeaten prospect with a handful of first-round finishes to begin his career. Nickal comes into the event as one of the most lopsided favorites in UFC history and should make quick work of Brundage. It would be fair to assume this won't be the most competitive fight of the night, more likely to be a showcase for one of the sports' brightest up-and-comers.
Grade: C