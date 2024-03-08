UFC 299 weigh-in results, live stream
The UFC 299 weigh-in window will be only one hour as opposed to two like inother jurisdictions.
By Rami Hanna
The UFC is officially back in Miami, Florida for the first time since UFC 287. A rivalry will be renewed, this time for the UFC bantamweight championship, a huge lightweight bout that could lead to huge implications in the division, plus the official UFC debut that everyone has been waiting for.
The headliner to UFC 299 will be for the bantamweight championship. Sean O'Malley looks to make his first successful defense as he fights Marlon Vera, the two previously met at UFC 252 where Vera handed O'Malley their first loss as a pro via first-round TKO. Since the loss, O'Malley has racked up a six-fight win streak that included a KO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become champion in Boston. Vera is 4-1 in his last five fights with knockout wins over former champions Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz to build his case for a shot at UFC gold.
In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier makes his first appearance since his loss at UFC 291 against Justin Gaethje. Poirier will welcome Benoit Saint-Denis to the octagon as the No. 12 ranked Denis will look to bounce into the top-five ranking as he battles the No. 3 ranked Poirier. Poirier is 3-2 in his last five bouts and has never lost back-to-back bouts since making his pro debut in 2009. Denis is on a five-fight win streak via TKO and submission with three of those wins being awarded with a bonus for the brutal knockouts he has dished out to his opponents.
Also on the card will be a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael Page who is making his official UFC debut on PPV. The No. 13 ranked Holland is 2-3 in his last five, but always comes looking for a fight with his fourteen knockouts and seven submission, Holland is always ready to try and get a finish. Page has been a long-awaited talent that fans have waited to see in the UFC. In Page's last five bouts, he is 4-1 and has a highlight reel knockout packed in every punch he throws.
Gilbert Burns will look to bounce back and defend his #4 ranked as he goes toe-to-toe with the No. 11 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Burns last five bouts have resulted in a 3-2 record as he looks to be one more step away from being back in the title picture. Maddalena is perfect in his last five bouts and is on a sixteen-fight win streak, a win here would be massive for Maddalena as it can break him into the top-five ranking for the welterweight division to begin his 2024 campaign.
In the opener of the main card, Song Yadong will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row as the No. 7 ranked bantamweight welcomes the No. 4 ranked Petr Yan to the octagon. Yadong ended 2023 with a big win via unanimous decision to make himself 4-1 in his last five bouts with three of the wins coming by TKO via punches. Yan will attempt to snap his three-fight losing streak that's been a dark cloud for the last two years of his career. Both fighters were expected to fight this past December, however, Yan pulled out due to a back injury and the fight was rescheduled for March 9 in Miami.
As all the fighters attempt to make weight for their scheduled bouts, here are the updated weigh-in results below with the link to the UFC 299 morning weigh-in show.
UFC 299 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Sean O'Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135)
- Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155)
- Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael Page (170)
- Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)
- Petr Yan (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)
PRELIMS
- Curtis Blaydes (257) vs. Jailton Almeida (241)
- Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Maycee Barber (125)
- Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)
- Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
EARLY PRELIMS.
- Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206)
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)
- Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian
- CJ Vergara (127)* vs. Assu Almabayev (126)
- Joanne Wood (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)
Backup fighter: Merab Dvalishvili (135)
CJ Vergara came in a pound heavy for his fight with Assu Almabayev.