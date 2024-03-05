UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight week schedule
- UFC 299 is headlined by Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- The event takes place in Miami and has several pre-fight events for fans
- Here's what's happening before the big night
The UFC produces yet another PPV as UFC 299 rolls through the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by the bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.
UFC 299 is the final pay-per-view stop on the road to UFC 300, and it is quite the stacked card. A total of 14 fights are scheduled for the Miami card.
The main event will witness a rematch between O'Malley and Vera, with Vera being successful in their first encounter in August 2020. Now, the tide has shifted and O'Malley finds himself at the helm of the division as the champion, and this rematch will have the gold on the line.
The co-main event will be a lightweight bout between ranked opponents as former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier goes up against Benoît Saint-Denis, who is on a rampant 5-fight winning streak. The card will also witness the promotional debut of MMA sensation Michael 'Venom' Page, who will be welcomed to the Octagon by Kevin Holland, who is widely considered the gatekeeper to the promotion's welterweight division.
The rest of the UFC 299 card is also stacked including names such as Gilbert Burns, Jack Della Maddalena, Petr Yan, Curtis Blaydes, Maycee Barber, and more. This is certainly one of the most anticipated cards of the year.
As per usual, fight week is filled with several other engagements before the action ensues. Here are all the events the UFC will host live from Miami, Florida during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch UFC 299 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, March 7
- TIME: 6 p.m. ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, March 8
- TIME: 5 p.m. ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 299
- DATE: Saturday, March 9
- TIME: 6 p.m. ET
- WATCH: ESPN/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 299 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, March 9
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole fight week.