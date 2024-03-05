UFC 299: Who is Michael 'Venom' Page?
- Michael 'Venom' Page is of the UFC's biggest free agent signings
- MVP debuts at UFC 299 versus Kevin Holland
- Here's brief bio of the new UFC fighter
Electric striker Michael "Venom" Page will look to put the rest of the UFC welterweights on notice when he makes his first Octagon walk.
Page will face Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in Miami. After 10 years in Bellator, he opted to sign with the UFC in free agency and added a new element to the division.
Page has been one of the best fighters outside of the UFC over the last decade of his career. He's known for producing highlight knockouts, utilizing a karate-heavy style to send some of his opponents into alternate dimensions.
Page began his professional MMA career with 14 consecutive wins, including victories over Paul Daley and David Rickels. He also earned one of the most horrific knockouts in MMA history over Evangelista Santos at Bellator 158, shattering Santos' skull with a flying knee.
Check out Page's flying knee knockout of Santos below.
Michael 'Venom' Page will make his UFC debut against Kevin Holland
Page went on to become one of Bellator's biggest superstars and went on a six-fight winning streak following his first career defeat to Douglas Lima. He went on to defeat Lima in their rematch at Bellator 267.
Page has proven to be a master tactician with his kickboxing. Outside of Stephen Thompson, there aren't many modern-day fighters who possess the karate prowess that he showcases in the cage.
Page's striking is so elite that often during his career, he hasn't needed to focus on takedown defense and his overall ground game. But, a loss to Logan Storley at Bellator 281 showed that he remains relatively amateur as a grappler.
Page's debut opponent, Holland, has shown a tendency to keep fights on the feet. This could work in the former Bellator star's favor and lead to another impressive performance.
At 36 years old, Page is in the UFC for a good time, and likely not a long time. He'll look to begin his UFC tenure with another highlight win and climb up the welterweight ladder.