UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- Sean O'Malley is fighting Chito Vera at UFC 299
- This is the second time the bantamweights have fought each other
- Here's everything to know bout the card
By Adam Stocker
For the first time since UFC 287, the UFC will return to Miami with a stacked UFC 299 card featuring bantamweight title fights and ranked contenders fighting throughout the 14-fight card.
UFC 299 will be headlined by bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley making his first title defense against Marlon Vera. The two originally fought at UFC 252 with Vera stopping O'Malley in the first round.
The loss was a speedbump on O'Malley's rise to the top of the division. Since losing to Vera, O'Malley is unbeaten in six straight fights and knocked out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to capture the title. Vera has won five of his last seven fights since beating O'Malley, with knockout victories over former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar.
In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fights rising French star, Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier enters the fight as the third-ranked lightweight but is coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in his previous fight. Since losing his UFC debut, Saint-Denis has finished five straight opponents to climb to No. 12 in the UFC rankings.
The card also features the anticipated debut of Michael "Venom" Page. The former Bellator fighter will challenge UFC veteran Kevin Holland. The featured prelim sees No. 5 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes fighting fast-rising Brazilian star Jailton Almeida, who is the No. 7-ranked heavyweight.
Full UFC 299 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m ET
- C - Sean O'Malley (17-1-0, 1NC) vs. No. 5 Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
- No. 3 Dustin Poirier (29-8-0, 1NC) vs. No. 12 Benoit Saint Denis (13-1-0, 1NC)
- No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-10-0, 1NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2-0)
- No. 4 Gilbert Burns (22-6-0) vs. No. 11 Jack Della Maddalena (16-2-0)
- No. 4 Petr Yan (16-5-0) vs. No. 7 Song Yadong (21-7-1, 1NC)
PRELIMS | ESPN | 8 p.m ET
- No. 5 Curtis Blaydes (17-4-0, 1NC) vs. No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (20-2-0)
- No. 4 Katlyn Cerminara (18-5-0) vs. No. 6 Maycee Barber (13-2-0)
- No. 6 Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-0,1NC) vs. No. 11 Rafael dos Anjos (32-15-0)
- No. 12 Pedro Munhoz (20-8-0, 2NC) vs. Kyler Phillips (11-2-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN | 6 p.m ET
- Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1NC) vs. Philipe Lins (17-5-0)
- Michel Pereira (29-11-0, 2NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6-0, 1NC)
- Robelis Despaigne (4-0-0) vs. Josh Parisian (15-7-0)
- C.J. Vergara (12-4-1) vs. Assu Almabayev (18-2-0)
- Joanne Wood (16-8-0) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-5-0)
UFC 299 odds
According to Draftkings, O'Malley is a heavy (-285) favorite entering UFC 299. Vera is a +230 underdog. Despite the rankings, Poirier is the betting underdog (+180) in the co-main event. Saint-Denis is a -218 favorite.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.