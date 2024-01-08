UFC 299 fight card [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about UFC 299.
By Amy Kaplan
All anyone is talking about is UFC 300, but fans really should have their eyes on the UFC 299 pay-per-view instead. The event, scheduled for March 9 in Miami, FL is shaping up to be one of the biggest fight cards of the year.
The event is headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley who is taking on Marlon "Chito" Vera in a rematch for his first title defense. The pair firs met in August 2020, when Vera defeated O'Malley vis first round TKO. O'Malley is out for revenge for his only UFC loss, ever.
The co-main is a newly announced banger of a showdown between former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier who takes on a lower-ranked, but highly talented Benoit Saint-Denis.
Also on the card is the debut of Michael "Venom" Page taking on Kevin Holland and two former champions, Petr Yan and Rafael dos Anjos.
UFC 299 fights [UPDATED JANUARY 2024]
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – bantamweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
- Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
- Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva
We'll update this line-up as more bouts and the bout order are finalized.