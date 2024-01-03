Dustin Poirier debunks UFC 300 rumor
Dustin Poirier will not be fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 300.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans are not going to see Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 300, according to Poirier.
On Tuesday, the UFC fan favorite took to Twitter to dispel the rumor that he might appear with Diaz by responding to a fan question.
"Champ- are you gonna face Nate on the UFC 300 card?? It's January- Give us a name!" someone asked. "No it ain't happening," Poirier replied.
This news, although it's disappointing, doesn't mean that Poirier won't fight someone else on that card. It just means it won't be Diaz.
Poirier last fought in July when he fought Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in Salt Lake City, Utah. He lost the fight via a crazy fourth-round TKO, and hasn't fought since.
Diaz, on the other hand, left the UFC after defeating Tony Ferguson in September 2022. He then went on to fight (and lose) to Jake Paul in boxing almost a year later. It's been thought he might return to the UFC for the historic card.