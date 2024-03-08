UFC 299 ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
UFC 299 takes place in Miami this weekend and there are still tickets available if you are willing to spend some money.
UFC 299 takes place on March 9 and it features several high-profile fighters. The card is being touted as one of the most stacked in recent memory.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will attempt the first defense of his title against Marlon Vera. The pair previously fought in August 2020 and Vera handed O’Malley the only loss of his professional MMA career via first-round TKO.
Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will put his top-five ranking on the line against rising contender Benoit Saint-Denis in a non-title five-round co-main event.
Elsewhere, Kevin Holland will welcome striking ace Michael "Venom" Page to the UFC in the main card fight. Gilbert Burns, Petr Yan, and Rafael dos Anjos will test their skills against hungry, young fighters.
UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera tickets are still available at a hefty cost
MMA fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Also, tickets are still available for fans willing to watch the event live at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets are available for $332 while the most expensive tickets cost $23,310.
There is a significant price gap between the cheapest and most expensive tickets, and fans can choose from different options.
The best and most expensive seats costing $23,310 are in section F7 in the floor zone. Ticket prices for other seats in this section and sections F8, and F9 range between $9,563 and $16,967.
The cheapest tickets, in the upper and middle-level zones, are available in sections 302 to 420 for prices ranging from $332 to $1,441.
Tickets in sections 101 to 124 in the lower level zone provide a clear view of the octagon and tickets in these sections are available from $635 to $1,760 based on relative distance from the Octagon and viewing angle. These seats strike a perfect balance between affordability and viewing experience.
UFC 299 fight card These are the fights you’ll watch (subject to change) if you purchase one of the tickets.
- Sean O’Malley (17-1-0, 1NC) vs. Marlon Vera (23-8-1)
- Dustin Poirier (29-8-0, 1 NC) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1-0, 1NC)
- Kevin Holland (25-10-0, 1NC) vs. Michael Page (21-2-0)
- Gilbert Burns (22-6-0) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (16-2-0)
- Petr Yan (16-5-0) vs. Song Yadong (21-7-1, 1NC)
- Curtis Blaydes (17-4-0, 1NC) vs. Jailton Almeida (20-2-0)
- Katlyn Cerminara (18-5-0) vs. Maycee Barber (13-2-0)
- Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-0, 1NC) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (32-15-0)
- Pedro Munhoz (20-8-0, 2NC) vs. Kyler Phillips (11-2-0)
- Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1NC) vs. Philipe Lins (17-5-0)
- Michel Pereira (29-11-0, 2NC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6-0, 1NC)
- Robelis Despaigne (4-0-0) vs. Josh Parisian (15-7-0)
- C.J. Vergara (12-4-1) vs. Assu Almabayev (18-2-0)
- Joanne Wood (16-8-0) vs. Maryana Moroz (11-5-0)