UFC 292: 3 things we learned
UFC 292 in Boston turned a rising star into a champion. Here are 3 big takeaways.
1. Ian Garry is not just another Conor McGregor wannabe
Fans quickly noticed that Garry's verbal prowess came from the blueprint set by fellow Irishman and MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Given his success, it is no surprise that many fighters have tried to duplicate the McGregor formula in some way or shape. How he talks, the flashy outfits, and how he moves in the Octagon.
McGregor was clearly influential to the 25-year-old Garry. He referred to McGregor as the GOAT and shamelessly covered some of McGregor's greatest hits on the mic. The difference between Garry and others who try to be like his idol is that his fighting speaks for itself.
Short notice aside, Magny is a proven veteran who was ranked higher than Garry coming into Saturday. But the moment he started falling from Garry's leg kicks, it spelled trouble for Magny. Garry's energy from the buildup carried on to the final horn. He was dominant and entertaining, earning him the sweep on all three judges' cards.
Garry passed what was by far his hardest test with flying colors. 13-0 in his career, 6-0 in the UFC, the future is bright for both Garry and the welterweight division. He called for a fight against Stephen Thompson which would be a blockbuster if it happens.