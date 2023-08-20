Conor McGregor backs Chris Weidman in return after leg break
Currently sidelined with a broken leg, Conor McGregor reacts to Chris Weidman returning at UFC 292 following a horrible broken leg.
By Adam Stocker
Chris Weidman suffered one of the worst broken legs in the history of the sport. At UFC 261, Weidman threw a leg kick that was blocked by Uriah Hall. Weidman's leg broke when it was blocked. More than two years later, following surgery and extensive rehabilitation, Weidman made his return to the Octagon at UFC 292.
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to share his reaction to Weidman returning to action. McGregor called it the greatest return in sports history.
"The Greatest Comeback in Sports History. Have a whiff of this Weidman promo. Ah ye, that get yous excited? Now do me," he tweeted.
"Two surgeries Chris had as well, the bone wasn’t joining back. Yous have no idea. The usual," he tweeted.
He also wrote, "Cone on Chris Weidman! What a moment! Nail biting!"
McGregor also suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round in his last fight at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. The injury has sidelined McGregor for more than two years. McGregor will likely use Weidman as inspiration if he decides to make a return to the Octagon. Many people expected Weidman to retire after his injury.
Weidman was 36 years old when the injury occur and had already been a champion. Instead, Weidman decided to work incredibly hard to comeback. The Boston crowd was extremely receptive to Weidman giving him a massive cheer anytime he did anything positive.
McGregor was incredibly positive in his tweets regarding Weidman, opening rooting for the former middleweight champion. Positive and McGregor usually go along on Twitter as the former double champion usually uses Twitter to take shots at his opponents before deleting the tweets.