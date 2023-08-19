UFC 292 results: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley live highlights [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about UFC 292's fight card including results and highlights.
It's a big fight feel in Boston, as the UFC returns to the city for the first time since late 2019 with UFC 292, featuring two title fights and some intense bad blood.
In the main event, Aljamain Sterling will look to make another defense of the UFC bantamweight championship when he faces the challenge of Sean O'Malley.
Sterling, who has won nine straight, will be looking for his fourth successful defense of the gold. Though he won the title from Petr Yan under dubious circumstances at UFC 259 — becoming the sole UFC fighter in history to win a title via disqualification — he has retained against Yan, T.J. Diillashaw and Henry Cejudo.
O'Malley has won four of the five fights he's had since suffering his sole defeat. He won his most recent fight, defeating Yan via a controversial split decision at UFC 280 in October. With a win, O'Malley would join Jamahal Hill as the only fighters from Dana White's Contender Series that have gone on to become UFC champions.
The co-main event will see Weili Zhang defend the UFC women's strawweight championship against Amanda Lemos. This will be Zhang's first fight since regaining the title with a submission win over Carla Esparza at UFC 281. Lemos enters this bout with a 7-2 Octagon record, scoring a finish of Marina Rodriguez in her most recent fight, which came one week prior to Zhang's title win.
This story will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC 292 live results [Updated]
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley main card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
(c.) Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley — for the UFC bantamweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO, Round 2 - 0:51 for the UFC bantamweight title
(c.) Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos — for the UFC women's strawweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Weili Zhang defeated Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) to retain UFC women's strawweight title
Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)
Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mario Bautista defeated Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Marlon Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Brad Tavares defeated Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin via KO, Round 1 - 1:43
Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh — TUF 31 lightweight finale
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), Round 2 - 2:39
Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson — TUF 31 bantamweight finale
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Brad Katona defeated Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley early prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)
Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Andre Petroski defeated Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Natalia Silva defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Karine Silva defeated Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine), Round 1 - 4:59