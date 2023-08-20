Ian Garry posts NSFW shower video with Marlon Vera at UFC 292
Ian Garry and Marlon Vera took a victory shower after their performances at UFC 292.
It's typical for UFC victors to showcase their photos in the cage and backstage, their post-fight victory meals, and displays of respect after fights.
But we may have a new one: showing you and your buddy's naked self in the shower.
That's exactly what Ian Garry and Marlon Vera did in a video posted to social media following their fights at UFC 292.
Garry made easy work of Neil Magny earlier in the night, taking out his legs and putting on a dominant display before calling out Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. The undefeated Garry is looking to stake his claim as the future face of the welterweight division.
Vera opened the main card with a win over Pedro Munhoz. "Chito" will now have his eye on the bantamweight title main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.