Power Slap 7 results & highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Live results and highlights from Power Slap 7 headlined by a heavyweight title fight.
Power Slap makes a return on Friday, April 12 with its seventh event. Headlined by two title fights, the UFC APEX will once again host the events that have taken over the world of combat sports by storm, as Power Slap 7 takes place.
The headlining bout of the card will see heavyweight champion Damien Dibbell defending the gold against the no. 1-ranked Ryan Phillips. This will be Dibbell's second title defense, following successfully defeating Nate Burnard at Power Slap 5 on October 5.
A second title was supposed to be on the line at Power Slap 7 when light heavyweight champion Ron Bata faced Austin Turpin. Unfortunately the match was chanced to a heavyweight five rounder, without a title on the line due to Turpin not making the weight.
The card will also feature a super heavyweight bout as the no. 1-ranked Dayne Viernes meets Eviahn Scott at the Power Slap podium. This match-up could produce the first challenger for reigning champion Koa Viernes.
Azael Rodriguez and Ayjay Hintz will also have their middleweight bout on this card. Rodriguez looks to work his way back into title contention whilst Hintz settles further into the division after serving as the inaugural light heavyweight champion.
Former welterweight champion Christapher Thomas will be going up against Anthony Blackburn. Whilst Thomas is seeking another shot at the title, Blackburn remains undefeated and hopes to move up in the divisional rankings.
No. 7-ranked Alain Klingbeil and the no. 9-ranked Coltin Cole will also meet in a light heavyweight bout. They both looking to move up in the rankings of the highly contentious 205-pound division.
The unranked Isaih Quinones will be looking to leave the podium with a ranking as he goes up against no. 9-ranked Ryan Wallace. Another light heavyweight bout will be between the no. 3-ranked Russel Rivero pitted against no. 8-ranked Cody Belisle.
Joseph Landman will welcome pro MMA fighter turned Power Slap competitor Ke'ali'i Kanekoa in a middleweight bout. The heavyweight division will also see a battle of ranked fighters as the no. 9-ranked Cooper Housely goes up against no. 10-ranked Stevie Ray Payne.
At light heavyweight, Ronald Staton and Will Woods will clash as they both look to bounce back from their debut losses. The Power Slap 7 curtain-raiser will see the no. 7-ranked James Stonier welcome the debuting Cory Corbin.
This Power Slap 7 fight card is a great warm-up and lead-in for UFC 300, which will take place on Saturday, April 13 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Power Slap 7 live results [Updated]
Damien Dibbell (c) defeated Ryan Philips via KO, Round 4
Austin Turpin defeated Ron Bata via TKO, Round 3
Eviahn Scott defeated Dayne Viernes via DQ
Ayjay Hintz defeated Azael Rodriguez via DQ, Round 1
Anthony Blackburn defeated Chris Thomas via KO, Round 2
Alan Klingbell defeated Coltin Cole via DQ (fouls)
Isaih Quinones defeated Ryan Wallace via TKO, Round 3
Russel Rivero defeated Cody Belisle via TKO, Round 1