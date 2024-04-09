Power Slap 7 fight card, start time, how to watch
Two Power Slap title fights will grace the top of Power Slap 7.
Power Slap makes its return to the UFC APEX on Friday, April 12 with a stacked card. At the top of it all, two titles are on the line.
The year got off to a strong start with Power Slap 6 at the Durango Casino in Spring Valley, Nevada. The event took place on Feb. 9 during Super Bowl weekend. Now, they follow it up with PFL 7 making a return to their original home - the UFC APEX.
The headlining bout of the card will see heavyweight champion Damien "The Bell" Dibbell defend the gold against the number one ranked contender in the division, Ryan "The King of Kings" Phillips. Having won the title in May 2023, this will mark Dibbell's second title defense and he does so against Phillips, who had a second-round TKO victory at Power Slap 6 to propel him into the No. 1-ranked spot in the division.
Ron "Wolverine" Bata will defend his light heavyweight title against the no. 1-ranked Austin "Turp Daddy Slim" Turpin. This will be a rematch between the pair as they previously met at Power Slap 5, with Bata having a successful first defense over his adversary.
The rest of the card is made up of several must-see matches, which could just produce title challengers in the near future. The sole super heavyweight bout on the card will see No. 1-ranked Dayne Viernes go up against the No. 5-ranked Eviahn Scott.
One of the two middleweight bouts on offer will see no. 1-ranked Azael Rodriguez and No. 2-ranked Ayjay Hintz meet in a potential title eliminator. Further down the card, the unranked Isaih Quinones and the No. 9-ranked Ryan Wallace.
There will also be a welterweight clash between the No. 1-ranked Christapher Thomas and No. 6-ranked Anthony Blackburn. There will also be a bout between Alan Klingbeil and No. 9-ranked Coltin Cole and they will meet at light heavyweight.
The card's curtain raiser will see a light heavyweight bout between the No. 3-ranked Russel Rivero and No. 8-ranked Cody Belisle. The card has seven exciting match-ups lined up, and it will be an event that Power Slap fans will not want to miss.
Power Slap 7 fight card
- Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (C) vs. Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips (1) – Heavyweight Championship
- Ron “Wolverine” Bata (C) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (1) – Light Heavyweight Championship
- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes (1) vs. Eviahn “Waterboy” Scott (5) – Super Heavyweight
- Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (1) vs. Ayjay “Static” Hintz – Middleweight
- Chris “KO Chris” Thomas (1) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (2) – Welterweight
- Alan Klingbeil vs. Coltin “The Truth” Cole (9) – Light Heavyweight
- Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones vs. Ryan “The Joker” Wallace - Middleweight
- Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (3) vs. Cody “Bodacious” Belisle (8) – Light Heavyweight
Power Slap 7 start time
Power Slap 7 will take place on Friday, April 12. The event is set to begin at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.
How to watch Power Slap 7
Power Slap 7, much like the other events from the promotion, will be available to watch live and free on Rumble. For more Power Slap content, check out our YouTube page for pre and post-match interviews with all the strikers.