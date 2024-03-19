Full Power Slap 7 card revealed, Ayjay 'Static' Hintz returns after hiatus
There are two title fights topping the Power Slap 7 fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
The seventh event for Dana White's Power Slap is set for April 12 at the UFC APEX. The card will take place on the eve of the UFC's historic UFC 300 PPV card which takes place down the street at T-Mobile Arena.
On Tuesday the promotion revealed the full complete card with a few surprises.
Former champion Ayjay "Static" Hintz returns to the Power Slap stage for the first time since losing his light heavyweight title to Ron "Wolverine" Bata in July. Hintz will move down to middleweight to face Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez who is coming off a loss to John "The Machine" Davis in a title bout after the pair coached the Power Slap Road to the Title season 2 TV show.
Another shocker on the card is the absence of Sheena Bathory who made waves after she brutally knocked out Christine Wolmarans at Power Slap 5. She returned for Power Slap 6 in the co-main event but was on the receiving end of a brutal KO at the hands of Jackie Cataline, who was disqualified for clubbing.
In the main event of Power Slap 7, we see heavyweight champion Damien “The Bell” Dibbell take on Ryan “The King of Kings” Phillips. Dibbell won the title when he defeated Bata and defended the title at Power Slap 5 versus Nate "The Buffalo Soldier" Burnard. Phillips looks to hand the champion his first loss and win the title in the process.
Another title fight tops the card as Bata, the light heavyweight champion rematches Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin. The pair competed together once before at Power Slap 5. Their match went five full rounds with Bata winning on the scorecards and they will look to end this one quickly.
Full Power Slap 7 fight card
- Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (C) vs. Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips (1) – Heavyweight Championship
- Ron “Wolverine” Bata (C) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (1) – Light Heavyweight Championship
- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes (1) vs. Eviahn “Waterboy” Scott (5) – Super Heavyweight
- Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (1) vs. Ayjay “Static” Hintz – Middleweight
- Chris “KO Chris” Thomas (1) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (2) – Welterweight
- Garrett “Flaco” Blakesslee (5) vs. Coltin “The Truth” Cole (9) – Light Heavyweight
- Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones vs. Ryan “The Joker” Wallace - Middleweight
- Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (3) vs. Cody “Bodacious” Belisle (8) – Light Heavyweight
According to an official press release, the winners of the coin toss and striking first are: Rivero, Quinones, Cole, J. Scott, Hintz, E. Scott, Turpin and Phillips.
The entire card will air live and free on Rumble starting at 9 p.m. ET.