Michael Chandler taunts Conor McGregor 'get off the yacht kid'
- Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are supposed to fight each other this year
- Conor McGregor has teased UFC International Fight Week and UFC 300 as possible dates
- Michael Chandler accepted both but so far, nothing has been made official
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler might be losing his patience with Conor McGregor and no one can blame him. He was supposed to fight McGregor last year following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter, but that never happened.
Now, after a brief back-and-forth on Twitter, he's taunting McGregor to accept a fight at UFC 300 in April. It sounds like, for whatever reason, that may not be happening though.
"I get it. He’s coming off an injury, so that said, now that [Conor McGregor] is healthy…the question is, why wouldn’t it be [UFC 300] ? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid…," he tweeted.
He also referred to the former two division champion as "subpar" in an earlier tweet.
These tweets come just a few days after McGregor tweeted about fighting at UFC 300.
"McGregor on 300 seals the deal," he tweeted.
Chandler quickly agreed to the new terms, "I accept, see you soon" he tweeted along with the handshake emoji.
When is Conor McGregor's next fight?
The pair were rumored to be fighting on June 29 at UFC International Fight Week after McGregor announced the fight on his Twitter on New Year's Eve. Unfortunately UFC president Dana White debunked that claim saying nothing for McGregor had been booked yet and the UFC would announce when it was.
The back-and-forth about the fight date and weight class details have been frustrating for fans who have been waiting for years for clarity about McGregor's return. There was even a rumor that the fight might be for the inaugural 165-pound division. The rumors are running wild at this point.
One thing is clear ... Chandler seems up for anytime, anywhere, any place and any weight as long as it's McGregor on the other side of the Octagon.
McGregor hasn't fought since he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in June 2021. In that time he's recovered from the injury, filmed a movie, started a beer company and called out everyone on and off of the UFC roster.