Michael Chandler makes cryptic UFC 300 tease
- Michael Chandler's latest tweet has everyone talking
- But is he being for real, or just teasing the fans?
- UFC 300 updated fight card
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler has been waiting in the wings for Conor McGregor to make his highly anticipated debut. He's been promised the fight with the former two-division champion and he's not letting go of the huge payday and potential big win for anything.
On New Years Eve McGregor announced the fight would take place on June 29, but UFC president Dana White said not so fast.
"McGregor will be back this year - possibly him and Chandler. We'll see how this whole thing plays out," White told Sports Net Canada before UFC 297. "When Conor’s ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we do."
But maybe Chandler just gave a hint about why White was so hesitant to confirm that June date. Could they be working on the fight for the still unannounced UFC 300 main event?
His latest tweet certainly wants us to think that.
We know the likelihood of this fight actually happening is slim, but just like Llyod Christmas, "So you're saying there's a chance?"
Here's how the card is stacked up currently. It's pretty epic.
Current UFC 300 fight card
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — BMF title fight
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - Strawweight title
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
So far Conor hasn't tweeted about any update to his fight timeline, he's been pretty busy promoting his new movie Road House which has a release date of March 21.