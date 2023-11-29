Dana White working on super fight not involving Conor McGregor (Video)
Dana White is teasing a big fight that doesn't include Conor McGregor.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White isn't waiting around for Conor McGregor to be ready to fight, he's got something else he's working on.
According to White, he's got a major super fight in the wings he's putting together.
“We’re talking about one right now, actually, that just popped up a few days ago,” White told Full Send. “I can’t talk about it until we get everybody ... well, every fight that you would consider a ‘super fight’ would involve McGregor but this one isn’t, no.”
Whote assured fans that McGregor would till fight Michael Chandler and it would "100 percent" be in 2024.
“These guys are all in good positions where they can wait for the right time,” White continued. “When you actually think about the fight, Chandler-Conor is a fun (expletive) fight. Tell me the last boring fight Chandler was in. Even going back to Bellator. He was in exciting fights in Bellator, too.”
At press time there's been no indication where the fight will happen, or when. But we'll update as soon as we know more.