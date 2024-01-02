Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler opening betting odds
Oddsmakers say Conor McGregor is the favorite at 185 pounds.
By Amy Kaplan
On New Year's Eve, Conor McGregor announced he'd be fighting Michael Chandler at 185 pounds in June at the UFC's International Fight Week. We don't know for sure if any of those details are actually correct but betting outlets are on top of it nonetheless.
According to DraftKings, McGregor is a light favorite over Chandler if the fight happens.
McGregor is, at press time, a -120 favorite over +100 underdog, Chandler. No other odds or fights have been announced for the card.
Before the fight was tentatively announced, Chandler ranted about the delay in making the fight.
“[Have I been] frustrated at times? Absolutely. Annoyed? Maybe a little bit here and there,” Chandler said on The MMA Hour. “Because we get that rush, we love fighting, we love competing. I do train a lot so it is hard to train — even me, even being known as the guy who trains a lot and I live this life, it is hard to have your training but not have that carrot dangled in front of you and that light at the end of the tunnel of an actual date. But anybody who has seen all of my fights in the UFC thus far or even the fights before that, I’ve been extremely active over the last 15 years."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.