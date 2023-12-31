Manny Pacquiao teases 2024 rematch with Floyd Mayweather at RIZIN 45 (Video)
Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao shocked fans at RIZIN 45 with a surprise announcement.
By Jaren Kawada
Manny Pacquiao appears to be targeting a return to the ring in 2024 with one more super fight on his mind.
Making the trip to Japan for the RIZIN 45 event on New Year's Eve, Pacquiao was brought into the ring ahead of the co-main event at the Saitama Super Arena. As fans cheered for the former multi-division champion, the Filipino surprised fans by announcing his intentions to rematch Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a RIZIN boxing match.
While the potential for a rematch was always present, no promotion pulled the trigger due to the lackluster fight between the two in their original meeting. However, Pacquiao has voiced his desire for a second fight numerous times due to competing in the first bout with a torn rotator cuff.
Pacquiao has not competed since losing a decision to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. Since then, Pacquiao has retired from the sport to pursue a presidential campaign. At 45 years old, Pacquiao owns a record of 62-8-2.
Despite being one year older than Pacquiao, Mayweather has remained active in competition, though primarily on an exhibition level. The undefeated former champion has remained retired but continues to participate in influencer boxing bouts. Mayweather most recently faced John Gotti III in April.
In all likelihood, Pacquiao and RIZIN would face significant roadblocks in chasing the matchup beginning with negotiations with Mayweather's team.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather
After years of anticipation and negotiations, Mayweather and Pacquiao finally met in the ring in 2015. However, the fight did not pan out the way many fans desired.
As the betting favorite, Mayweather would win and remain undefeated by unanimous decision. The fight proved successful in pay-per-view sales and is still one of the most sold fight cards to date. However, due to the lack of action in the fight, fans criticized the fighters for their performances as well as expressed frustration with boxing promoters for the fight taking place towards the end of both men's careers.
At the time of their meeting, Mayweather was 47-0 with Pacquiao at 57-5-2. The two legends competed for the WBC and WBO world welterweight titles as well as the WBA super world welterweight belt.