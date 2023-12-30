RIZIN FF 45 live stream, fight card, start time
Everything you need to know about RIZIN FF 45.
By Amy Kaplan
Casual MMA fans think there's no more MMA until 2024, but the hardcore MMA fans know about RIZIN FF 45.
The yearly New Years Eve fight card is happening again this year in Japan.
American MMA fans will recognize a few familiar names, particularly in the main and co-main events. Kyohi Horiguchi and Makoto Takahashi face-off for the inaugural RIZIN flyweight championship after their Super Rizin 2: RIZIN X Bellator fight ended in an accidental eye poke just 30 seconds in.
The co-main features RIZIN bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta facing off with Kai Asakura for his first defense of the new title. The pair were also supposed to appear on the Super Rizin 2: RIZIN X Bellator but Asakura was forced to withdraw due to injury.
RIZIN FF 45 fight card
Main card
- Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) vs. Makoto Takahashi (16-1-1)
- Juan Archuleta (29-4) vs. Kai Asakura (20-4)
- Kleber Koike (31-7-1) vs. Yutaka Saito (21-7-2)
- Ren Hiramoto (2-3) vs. Ya-Man (0-0)
- Seika Izawa (11-0) vs. Miyuu Yamamoto (6-7)
- Tsuyoshi Sudario (8-2) vs. Mikio Ueda (2-1)
- Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-8-2) vs. John Dodson (24-13)
- Yuki Motoya (34-11) vs. Vince Morales (13-7)
- Shinobu Ota (4-3) vs. Ryusei Ashizawa (0-0)
- Kota Miura (2-0) vs. Kouzi (0-0)
- Igor Tanabe (4-0) vs. Shinsho Anzai (9-5)
- Jo Arai (16-9-2) vs. Hiroya (8-12-1)
- Yuta Kubo (2-1) vs. Rukiya Anpo (0-0)
Prelims
- Satoshi Yamasu (13-7) vs. Suguru Nii (16-12)
- Tatsuki Shinotsuka (11-3) 🇯🇵 vs. Daichi Tomizawa (2-0)
- Ryujin Nasukawa (0-0) 🇯🇵 vs. Jongmin Shin (0-0)
- Yushi (3-1) 🇯🇵 vs. Joe Hiramoto (0-0)
RIZIN FF 45 live stream
The event will air on Triller TV and is priced at a nice $19.99. Of course, there will likely be illegal streams but we don't condone those and can't advise on where to find one.
RIZIN FF 45 start time
The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 12 a.m. ET or 9 p.m. PT (Saturday) in the United States.