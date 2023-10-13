Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-in drama, is the fight really off?
Live from Manchester, England, the official weigh-in results for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
By Rami Hanna
The Misfits and DAZN X Series continues on this year with their biggest card to date, on the Prime card. It'll be the owners of the popular sports drink against their rivals as they look to walk out of the Manchester Arena with a big win over their heads.
The Prime Card features ten bouts with six championships on the line. In the headliner, it'll be KSI battling Tommy Fury with their undefeated streaks on the line and the Misfits middleweight gold up for grabs. In his last bout, KSI's KO win was overturned to a no contest due to an illegal elbow and in Fury's last bout, he defeated his longtime rival Jake Paul by unanimous decision.
The co-main event will feature the return of Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake. Paul will be taking on Dillon Danis, an MMA fighter for Bellator who is 2-0 with his last bout being a submission win back in 2019 against Max Humphrey. Paul hasn't stepped foot in a boxing ring since 2021 when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr to a draw. Danis has never stepped foot in a boxing ring, this will be an exhibition debut for him.
A couple of other bouts that are set to go down on the Prime card is a Misfits middleweight title bout between Slim vs. Salt Papi. Deen the Great battles Walid Sharks for the Misfits lightweight title. King Kenny will fight Anthony Taylor for the Misfits light heavyweight title. Whindersson Nunes Batista will battle My Mate Nate in the light heavyweight division and to open up the main card, it'll be Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave for the Misfits tag team championships.
Ahead of all the action for Saturday night, the final step is the official weigh-ins. Here are the official results of the weigh-ins from all 22 fighters who will compete this weekend at the Manchester arena in Manchester, England.
Dillon Danis says Logan Paul missed weight, says the fight is off
On weigh-in day, Danis took to social media to accuse Paul of breaking the rules by weighing in late for their fight.
"Fights off you missed weight," Danis tweeted along with a video of Paul weighing in.
"The commission's rules state that weigh-ins are between 10 and 11," he said in another tweet. "If you miss the 11 o'clock deadline, you've missed weight. I weighed in at 10:15, but Logan still hasn't. The commission said that if he doesn't arrive by the 11am deadline, the fight is off. He missed the weight, but then called misfits and changed the rules to give himself an extra hour. We should be on an even playing field, he shouldn't get special treatment. He’s already got more juice than Tropicana. He missed the weight, plain and simple. They’re trying to handicap me as much as possible."
"He claims he made weight, but it doesn't count. The rules are the rules. If he wants to be viewed as a genuine boxer, he needs to follow the 11 o'clock deadline. Look at the time he posted. It's not fair; I had to follow the rules, and he isn't an exception," he said in another tweet.
Even though Danis insists the fight is off, there's no indication that it is from anyone official.
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-in results
Main Card
- Misfits Cruiserweight Championship: KSI vs. Tommy Fury
- Catchweight (195lbs): Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
- Misfits Middleweight Championship: Salt Papi vs. Slim
- Mitfits Lightweight Championship: Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
- Mifits Light Heavyweight Championship: King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
- Mitfits Light Heavyweight Championship: Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate
- Mitfits Tag Team Championship: Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave