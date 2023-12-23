Jon Jones submitting Ciryl Gane, 4 more important submissions of 2023 (VIDEO)
With 2023 drawing to a close, take a look back at 5 of the most important submissions of 2023.
Da’Mon Blackshear wins via rare twister submission (UFC)
The twister is an incredibly rare submission in mixed martial arts. It involves pushing an opponent’s hips one way, while pulling their neck and shoulders the other way, twisting their spine. The move was popularised by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu grappler Eddie Bravo, after he tweaked a pinning technique he learnt while amateur wrestling.
In the history of the UFC, there has only been three successful twister victories. In 2011 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung made history and became the first fighter to land a twister in the UFC when he submitted Leaonard Garcia at UFC Seattle in his UFC debut, earning himself a submission of the night bonus.
Eight years passed before the second twister finish, when Bryce Mitchell submitted Matt Sayles at UFC Washington, D.C in 2019. Much like TKZ, Mitchell was awarded a performance of the night bonus for his achievement. Da’Mon Blackshear became the third fighter to do it when he submitted Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 78.
The bout was Johnson’s UFC debut after he won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. It was Blackshear’s fourth appearance in the Octagon, and his third over all for 2023.
After a back-and-forth exchange on the feet, Blackshear was quick to take Johnson down and falling into his guard. As Johnson moved to the cage to attempted to stand, Blackshear transitioned to his back and again took Johnson down and took his back. Johnson attempted to elbow Blackshear while on the ground, however doing so left his arm vulnerable. Blackshear was able to grab Johnson’s arm and use to set up and secure a twister, earning the submission victory in the first round.