Jon Jones submitting Ciryl Gane, 4 more important submissions of 2023 (VIDEO)
With 2023 drawing to a close, take a look back at 5 of the most important submissions of 2023.
Davey Grant gets reverse triangle against Raphael Assuncao
Davey Grant is a 10-year veteran of the UFC, and the runner up from the 18th season of The Ultimate Fighter. He has been the recipient of five post-fight bonuses in his career, including three performance of the night bonuses. At UFC Las Vegas, Grant faced off against fellow UFC veteran Raphael Assuncao on the preliminary card of the event.
Assuncao had been a long-time staple of the UFC bantamweight division after he joined the promotion in 2011 and held wins over both T.J. Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.
While Grant showed speed and willingness to strike, Assuncao won the wrestling exchanges as well as had success on the feet as he landed heavy strikes on Grant as well has kept his opponent grounded with his grappling, forcing Grant to stay on the backfoot and be defensive throughout the first round.
Assuncao stayed active on the feet, drawing shots out of Grant as he attempted to slip and counter with his own, and shoot in to instigate wrestling exchanges against the cage, where he could keep Grant down and out-grapple him. Assuncao continued to avoid Grant’s offence in the second round and counter with his own, using his grappling skills to ground Grant at the end of the round.
In the third, Grant was able to drop Assuncao with an over hand right, however Assuncao was able to use his wrestling ability to control Grant and attempt to recover. During a wrestling exchange Grant grabbed the fence to avoid being taken down, resulting in referee Keith Peterson taking a point from Grant as a penalty, but restarting the fight on their feet.
This allowed Grant the opportunity to land a spinning backfist which dropped Assuncao, who defensively shot for a double leg on Grant. As Grant was lifted over Assuncao’s head, he locked in a reverse triangle choke, choking Assuncao unconscious in the final 25 seconds of the fight, earning the technical submission.
Following the fight, Assuncao removed his gloves and placed them in the octagon, officially announcing his retirement from the sport with a professional record of 28-10.