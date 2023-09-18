Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
1 of 12
Retirements are never easy, for the fighters or the fans. More often than not fighters wait too long to make the decision and leave the sport on a low point. In some cases, they retire on a high note leaving fans wondering "what if."
No matter the reason for the retirement, it's a deeply personal decision on the fighter, their team and families can make and fans should remember that, while we may think we know what's best, it's not up to us.
This article will track all of the retirements by active UFC fighters in 2023.
There are some important retirements that happened outside of the UFC and we'll update those here when they happen too.