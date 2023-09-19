Bryce Mitchell record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more
Everything you need to know about UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell.
By Amy Kaplan
Bryce Mitchell is a top-ranked UFC featherweight who appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated. At press time he's ranked in the top 10 of the 145-pound division and is considered one of the best grapplers in the division.
Mitchell is also one of the more controversial figuers in the promotion due to his belief in many conspiracy theories. He is also known for his out-of-age antics including a serious injury to his testicles, his ongoing drama with an ex and his plea to make camoflouge UFC shorts.
Here's everything you need to know about Mitchell.
Bryce Mitchell record, height, weight & measurables
Bryce Andrew Mitchell played multiple sports before entering the UFC including basketball and wrestling. He earned high honors as a varsity wrestler. Mitchell placed second at the 7A state championships as a junior and fourth at the 6A state championships as a senior.
Mitchell's stats are ever-changing and we'll update these as they change.
- Record: 15-1
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
- Weight: 145 pounds (featherweight)
- Birthday: Oct. 4, 1994
- Age: 34
- Born: Texarkana, Arkansas,
- Hometown: Searcy, Arkansas
- Nationality: American
- Reach: 70 inches
- Fight name: Thug Nasty
- Gym: Barata MMA
- Stance: Southpaw
Bryce Mitchell's net worth
According to Sportskeeda, Mitchell makes about $50,000 per fight. Due to new privacy concerns, many states no longer reveal exact payouts so everything in regards to pay is estimates, or what Mitchell has revealed himself. MMA Salaries estimates his career earnings at $204,000.
How much money did Bryce Mitchell make for UFC 282?
Mitchell's pay is not confirmed for his loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. But MMA Salaries estimates he made $72,000 for the loss. His opponent is thought to have made $100,000 ($50,000 purse + $50,000 win bonus). Mitchell also earned an estimated $6,000 from Venom.
How much money does Bryce Mitchell make from endorsements?
It's even harder to find figures for Mitchell's endorsements than it is for his salaries but some of the businesses that endorse Mitchell are MyBookie, Jocko Fuel, RealTree, Bigly, Origin, Rujo, and Warren Family Chiropractic.
Bryce Mitchell's camo fight kit
Though it wasn't exactly an endorsement, Mitchell famously campaigned for Reebok to make a camo-print fight kit.
“I was surprised that they folded so quickly," Mitchell said of the deal in 2020. "I really thought it would take a lot longer. But I think it was because the fans was giving them so much help. I mean, you should’ve seen all the stuff on Twitter and Instagram. They were going after Reebok, all the fans were. They wanted to see it and so it wasn’t just me wanting them, it was a lot of people. That’s why they had to eventually give in.”
To date, no other custom fight kit has been made.
Bryce Mitchell's record
Mitchell's MMA record is quite impressive. He's suffered just one professional loss in his career and won 15. Of those wins, nine came by submission and six by decision. At press time, he has no wins by knockout.
Throughout his career, he's had several MMA bouts with significant meaning.
Prior to entering the UFC, Mitchell fought for promotions like RFA, V3 Fights and World Series of Fighting. He entered the TUF 27 and shot to stardom from there.
July 2018, The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale: Mitchell made his official UFC debut during the TUF 27 finale where he faces Tyler Diamond. He won the fight via unanimous decision.
May 2020, Twister win: In May, Mitchell secured his biggest win to date when he submit Matt Sayles via a rare twister submission. It earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.
December 2022, first loss: Technically Mitchell lost in the TUF house, but because those fights are considered exhibitions, they don't apply to his record. But on Dec. 10, Mitchell suffered real defeat when Ilia Topuria submitted him in the second round.
Bryce Mitchell's last fight [WATCH HERE]
Unfortunately, the last time that Mitchell fought was also the first time he lost. After the fight, Mitchell says he was suffering an illness and shouldn't have taken the fight.
He spoke about the fight to James Lynch afterward.
"Just a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, a lot of hatred, a lot of guilt, a lot of desire to get in there and just f**k s**t up because I'm really just mad at life right now... I was just really sick," he said. "I shouldn't have took the fight, but I can't do anything about it. It just pisses me off, the whole thing does, so if anything it just pissed me off to a whole new level."
He continued, "You can't really get to the level of anger I'm at without getting your a** beat. You get your a** beat, you get to a whole new level of anger, a whole new level of pissed off, a whole new level of motivation. They say the sport has highs and lows. Well, the low, it's very low and you can't get that low in everyday life. If you get your a** beat one time, you'll be so mad, it'll change your life for months to come."
Who will be Bryce Mitchell's next fight?
Mitchell will face Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 on Sept. 23. The fight will serve as the co-main event and will take place in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.
It will be the first fight for Mitchell in 2023.
Bryce Mitchell's balls
We don't normally spend much time thinking about the reproductive parts of fighters unless it somehow affects the way they fight but when it comes to Mitchell, we'll talk about them.
In 2018 Mitchell revealed he'd had a scary incident where his scrotum was torn by a power drill.
“I deserve to be made fun of. I really am that stupid. I didn’t have a tool belt. I put a drill in my pants. But I was in a rush," Mitchell told MMA Junkie after the accident. “I think if people saw how close I was to dying, they probably wouldn’t ask me about it,. The truth of the matter is, your nuts get ripped off, you fall off a 20-foot ladder, you’re (expletive) dead. I don’t got no neighbors; I’m (expletive) dead. I should be dead. God or whatever was watching over me that day, because it could have been way worse.”
Bryce Mitchell's political controversies
Mitchell has been criticized many times for his political and other beliefs. He famously thinks the world is flat, thinks COVID was created by the US and then deliberately released, that mass shootings are staged to incite gun reform and even thinks that gravity is a "hoax" to name a few.
“Let me tell you why they have not taken away the AR-15s — because this is God’s land and they cannot," he said on the MMA Hour (h/t Middle Easy). "They do not have the power to take away these AR-15s. They have been trying and trying and trying — the people are too strong. I would die before I hand these guns over to my government.”