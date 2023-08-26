The Korean Zombie announces retirement after suffering devastating knockout (Video)
Chan Sung Jung retired after losing via knockout to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore.
By Amy Kaplan
Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) had already hinted that he would retire if he lost to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore and that's exactly what happened.
In the third round, Holloway knocked out Jung.
"I'm going to stop fighting. I always aimed to be a champion when I first started the sport I'm not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really believed I could beat him, so I don't think I have the opportunity anymore. So I think I'm going to stop fighting," Jung said after the fight.
Everyone in the arena were on their feet as Jung left the Octagon in tears.
Jung leaves the sport with a 17-8 record. His last win came via a decision over Dan Ige in 2021. He leaves on a two-fight losing streak with TKO's agaisnt Holloway and champion Alexander Volkanovski.