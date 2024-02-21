Jamahal Hill is finally right about something (Video)
- Jamahal Hill will fight Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 300
- Many MMA fans felt this was not a good enough main event
- Hill responds to the critics
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has had some wild opinions. He's often supporting the ideals of Andrew Tate and he even defended UFC president Dana White when he slapped his wife. He allegedly assaulted his brother during a family argument over the holiday last year. He went off on Megan Olivi for literally no reason and he's taken several jabs at Ariel Helwani.
But those things aside, he's right about this ... the UFC 300 main event announcement is not as bad as everyone is making it out to be.
Hill will fight new champion Alex Pereira for the milestone card, announced shortly after UFC 298. The reaction from the fans about that announcement was overwhelming disappointment and Hill took to YouTube to respond to it.
“There’s been a lot of outrage, a lot of disappointment and things like that. To be honest, it’s crazy to me because for the most part a lot of these people are the same people that have spent the better part of a year or however long calling me ‘cry baby,’ but it’s crazy to see how a card can be stacked—the main card literally has a former champion or champion in every single fight and some even facing former champions. In every single fight in the main card, each one of the prelims is worthy of being its own separate main event and people are crying. Like, let’s really be real. It’s really, really crying because you had unreal expectations for something."
He's not wrong. Fans are feeling cheated after being told the UFC 300 would be something big. In any other case this fight would be amazing, but for UFC 300, people don't like it. And their assessment of the fight and the overall card is much to critical.
“Granted, I feel Dana did overstep with some of the comments that he made, but he had every intention on delivering on those comments," Hill said. "As you know, anybody who’s followed the UFC for some time, whenever Dana tries to tell you he’s trying to deliver something, he wouldn’t talk like that if he wasn’t trying to deliver something that you people would feel is mind-blowing or otherworldly. Instead, you got one of the most technical, guaranteed banger of a fights that you could ask for at this time with serious implications in historically one of the best weight divisions in the UFC. And people are complaining.”
Full updated UFC 300 fight card
- Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight title
- Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan, women's strawweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, BMF title
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
The UFC 300 fight card is an insane line-up and anyone reacting negatively to it isn't looking at the big picture.