MMA fans in disbelief and disappointment with announcement of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as UFC 300 main event
With just under two months to go until the major UFC 300 card, and after a lot of waiting, delays, and fan impatience, we finally have a main event.
And it isn't one that was expected.
As announced by UFC CEO Dana White following the conclusion of UFC 298, the main event of UFC 300 will see Alex Pereira defend the UFC light heavyweight championship against Jamahal Hill.
This will mark Pereira's first defense of the title since winning it in the UFC 295 main event against former champion Jiri Prochazka. The title had been vacant as a result of an injury to Hill, who also won the title when it was vacant, by defeating Glover Teixiera in the main event of UFC 283.
The UFC 300 main event had been hotly debated, with rumors ranging from Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards vs. either Belal Muhammad or Khamzat Chimaev.
MMA Twitter expresses disappointment to announcement of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as UFC 300 main event
Pereira vs. Hill will join Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title and Weili Zhang defending the UFC women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan as the featured headlining title fights for UFC 300.
UFC 300 will also feature Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight amd the UFC debut of Kayla Harrison. It will also include stars such as Charles Oliveira, Jim Miller, Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrant, Bo Nickal and more.