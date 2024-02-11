Jon Jones, Dana White comment on UFC 300 main event possibilities (VIDEO)
- Jon Jones says he was approached to fight at UFC 300
- Dana White says he is still working on the main event
- UFC 300 is without a main event at the moment
By Kevin George
The UFC is in search of a big name to headline potentially the biggest card of the year. The likes of Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have all been linked as potential headliners for UFC 300. However, one name that has flown under the radar is none other than the current heavyweight champion of the world, Jon Jones.
This is primarily because Jones is undergoing rehabilitation for a serious injury he sustained towards the tail end of 2023. This injury jeopardized his fight with Miocic and placed him on the sidelines for the better part of a year. However, recent videos showed Jones wrestling with Rugby players during a promotional trip to Australia.
This prompted comments from fans regarding Jones’ recovery and potentially returning to the octagon soon. In a recent press conference following Power Slap 6, Dana White was asked by FanSided MMA what he thought of video of Jones seemingly healthy.
White replied saying he did not know such a video existed.
"I had no idea," he said seemingly confused.
The 54-year-old went on to add that he was happy to hear that Jones is healthy. When asked if it meant Jones could headline UFC 300, he said no.
But it seems that Jones is implying White did know he was healthy.
Jon Jones says he was offered a spot on UFC 300 but turned it down
In a recent interview during his trip to Australia, Jones was asked about potentially headlining UFC 300.
"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC. Asking me, 'Jon I know it's only nine weeks away but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever," he said.
Jones continued, "As honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready - I just don't. I'm getting up there in age, I only have a few more events left and I want to give those events my all and make sure that I come back 100 percent."
This means White and his team are down one more big name to potentially headline UFC 300. White recently confirmed that only the main event and another fight are left to complete UFC 300. It will be interesting to see who the UFC books in those two slots.