MMA Twitter has a meltdown over delayed Dana White UFC 300 announcement
Dana White announced the first tile fight for UFC 300.
By Amy Kaplan
Late on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, UFC president Dana White announced that he'd be revealing a UFC 300 title fight in "20 minutes." That announcement did not come 20 minutes later and fans nearly lost it with the anticipation.
It took him almost two hours to announce that Zhang Weili would defend her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 in a historic first-ever China vs. China title fight. It does not appear that this will be the main or co-main event, so there are likely two more title fights for UFC 300.
The fight is a good match-up but somewhat expected and not quite the fight fans had hoped White would be announcing for the event.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the delay and the eventual news.
UFC 300 fight card [UPDATED]
- Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan - Strawweight title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
Weili will look to defend her second run at the UFC strawweight championship. She's coming off a successful title defense versus Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in August 2023.
Xiaonan is riding back-to-back wins over Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern. Her latest bout, in May 2023 ended in a first round brutal knockout.